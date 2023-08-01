Gigi Hadid Addresses Sister Bella's 'Long and Intense' Lyme Disease Treatment
Bella Hadid Not in Rehab: How She's Prioritizing Herself Amid Ma…
Angus Cloud, 'Euphoria' Star, Dead at 25
Kate Beckinsale Rocks Playboy Bunny Uniform for 50th Birthday
Tristan Thompson Shares Message on ‘Reinventing’ Yourself in Bir…
Serena Williams Shows Off Her Bumpin' Dance Moves to Keep ‘Baby …
Andy Cohen Admits 'RHONJ' Is 'At a Crossroads' Over Teresa Giudi…
Jeremy Renner's 'Gratifying' Return to the Red Carpet After Snow…
Watch Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Shade Ex-Husband in Latest 'ABCDE…
Bebe Rexha Declares She's in Her 'Fat Era' as Clapback to Body-S…
Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' Brother Javon Walton Mourns His 'Foreve…
Why Teresa Giudice Is Calling Out Sofia Vergara for Being ‘Rude’
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sheila’s Mom Dies Unexpectedly Hours After Meet…
Why Cardi B Threw Her Microphone at a Fan During Las Vegas Show
Cardi B and Offset Channel ‘Baby Boy’ While Addressing Cheating …
‘90 Day’ Home Tour! Inside Loren and Alexei’s Florida Condo (Exc…
How Rihanna is Prepping for Two Kids Under 2 With A$AP Rocky (So…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
Shawn Mendes Is Living the Shirtless Dream on a Boat in Ibiza
Gigi Hadid is speaking out about her sister's health. The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to explain a throwback pic she shared with Bella Hadid last month.
On July 26, Gigi shared a pic from the year prior that showed her and her younger sister backstage at a fashion show. "Can't wait 4 the comebaccckkkkkk," she wrote alongside the photo.
"Just wanna touch on this post from last week. Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease," Gigi explained. "Didn't want some to take my post as a promise she'll be back for shows this next season."
Gigi added of her 26-year-old sister, "I'm so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready."
The model and her brother, Anwar Hadid, were both diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. According to the CDC, symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash.
Last month, a source told ET that Bella, who recently split from Marc Kalman, was "in daily treatment for Lyme disease" and not in rehab as some reports suggested.
"Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped," the source said. "She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Bella is not in rehab."
Another source told ET, "Bella is taking some much-deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease. She is not in rehab and has never had an alcohol or drug problem."
Shortly thereafter, Bella announced on Instagram that she was nearly 10 months sober.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bella Hadid Says She's Almost 10 Months Sober In Return to Instagram
Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Break Up After Two Years of Dating
Bella Hadid Seeking Daily Treatment for Lyme Disease
Related Gallery