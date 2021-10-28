Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split: Here's What Led to Their Breakup

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have gone their separate ways after nearly six years together, and a source says it happened after the incident with Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid.

The source tells ET the pair split and have been amicably working together to figure out how to co-parent their daughter. That is the No.1 priority for both of them. The source claims Yolanda was repeatedly showing up unannounced and uninvited and this led to some tension between them, which Zayn tried to resolve with his partner.

"Zayn felt that Yolanda was getting in the middle of things," a second source adds. Zayn and Gigi are "both very committed to working together to co-parent Khai and love her with all their hearts."

Zayn and Gigi have been on and off since November 2015 and share 1-year-old daughter Khai. News of their breakup came after the singer was accused of striking Gigi's mom, during a disagreement.

On Thursday, a source told ET that a disagreement between Yolanda and Zayn "turned hostile."

"Yolanda is telling people around her that Zayn struck her. Yolanda is extremely upset and it has caused issues with Zayn and Gigi," the source shared. "Gigi was not there for the time of the incident, so she’s had to listen to both sides."

In a statement to ET, Zayn denied the allegation, stating, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Gigi's rep also released a statement to ET, saying, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Zayn and Gigi were first romantically linked in 2015, seemingly confirming their relationship when the model starred in his "Pillowtalk" music video. This marks the third time the pair have split. The first happened in March 2018, with the two publicly announcing their breakup.

The second occurred in January 2019, but they rekindled their romance by early 2020.

For more on the couple, see below.

RELATED CONTENT

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split After Dispute With Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid Releases Statement Amid Allegations Zayn Struck Yolanda

Zayn Malik Denies Allegation That He Struck Yolanda Hadid

Yolanda Hadid Shares Sweet Photo of Her 'Sunshine' Gigi Hadid and Her Baby Girl This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery