Gigi Hadid is asking for privacy amid reports of a family disagreement.

The 26-year-old model's family made headlines on Thursday when her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, was accused of striking her mom, Yolanda Hadid. Gigi and Zayn have dated on and off since November 2015. The couple share 1-year-old daughter Khai.

In a statement, the model's rep tells ET, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

A source told ET that a confrontation occurred after a disagreement between Zayn and Yolanda "turned hostile."

"Yolanda and Zayn had a disagreement that turned hostile. Yolanda is telling people around her that Zayn struck her," the source told ET. "Yolanda is extremely upset and it has caused issues with Zayn and Gigi. Gigi was not there for the time of the incident, so she’s had to listen to both sides."

The former One Direction singer, meanwhile, denied striking Yolanda, telling TMZ in a statement, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Zayn also shared his own statement on his Twitter, expressing how he doesn't want his private family matters "thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press," he added in part.

ET has reached out to Yolanda and Zayn's reps for comment on the alleged confrontation.

RELATED CONTENT:

Zayn Malik Denies Allegation That He Struck Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid Slays Epic Walk in 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3'

Gigi Hadid Praises Zayn Malik on His First Father's Day

Yolanda Hadid Shares Sweet Photo of Her 'Sunshine' Gigi Hadid and Her Baby Girl This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery