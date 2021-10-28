Gigi Hadid 'Asks for Privacy' Amid Allegations That Zayn Malik Struck Her Mom Yolanda
Gigi Hadid Will Be the ‘Best Mom,’ Source Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Event Hosted by P…
Mark Harmon’s Emotional ’NCIS’ Exit Is Not a Final Farewell for …
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Meanest Thing North Has Said to Her a…
David Arquette Reveals the Best Souvenir He Took Home From the '…
'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sist…
Tom Hanks on How ‘Finch’ Will Show the Value of Canine Companion…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole Calls Plastic Surgery ‘the Best Idea in …
Why Meghan McCain Will Never Return to ‘The View’ as Co-Host (Ex…
Tom Hardy Reacts to Rumors He Could Be the Next James Bond (Excl…
Andie MacDowell Says 'The Maid' Allowed Her to 'Mother' Daughter…
Ariana Grande Says She 'Stans' Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in…
Halle Berry Calls Boyfriend Van Hunt the ‘Right One’ and Says It…
Zach Galifianakis Says His Kids Can't See 'The Hangover' But Can…
'90 Day Fiancé': Ceasar Says He's 'Friends’ With Drake (Exclusiv…
Ellen Pompeo Recalls Screaming Match With Denzel Washington on '…
Katie Couric’s Upcoming Memoir Includes Surprising Confessions
Behind the Scenes of Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan’s ‘Where the Co…
Natasha Bure and Heather Locklear Deal With Grief in ‘Don’t Swea…
Gigi Hadid is asking for privacy amid reports of a family disagreement.
The 26-year-old model's family made headlines on Thursday when her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, was accused of striking her mom, Yolanda Hadid. Gigi and Zayn have dated on and off since November 2015. The couple share 1-year-old daughter Khai.
In a statement, the model's rep tells ET, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."
A source told ET that a confrontation occurred after a disagreement between Zayn and Yolanda "turned hostile."
"Yolanda and Zayn had a disagreement that turned hostile. Yolanda is telling people around her that Zayn struck her," the source told ET. "Yolanda is extremely upset and it has caused issues with Zayn and Gigi. Gigi was not there for the time of the incident, so she’s had to listen to both sides."
The former One Direction singer, meanwhile, denied striking Yolanda, telling TMZ in a statement, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."
Zayn also shared his own statement on his Twitter, expressing how he doesn't want his private family matters "thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."
"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press," he added in part.
ET has reached out to Yolanda and Zayn's reps for comment on the alleged confrontation.
RELATED CONTENT:
Zayn Malik Denies Allegation That He Struck Yolanda Hadid
Gigi Hadid Slays Epic Walk in 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3'
Gigi Hadid Praises Zayn Malik on His First Father's Day
Related Gallery