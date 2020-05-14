Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matching Evil Eye Bracelets: Get the Look

A couple that has a baby together, gets matching jewelry!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who are expecting their first child, are rocking matching diamond-studded evil eye bracelets, designed by celebrity jeweler George Khalife aka George the Jeweler (Khloe Kardashian, Ashanti and Jenna Dewan are some of his other A-list clients). Khalife tells ET the meaning behind the special jewelry.

"Zayn, Gigi and I all have Middle Eastern roots," Khalife says. "In our culture, we like to wear the evil eye for a number of reasons. We wear it to keep away any negative energy or jealousy especially."

The bracelets are 14k gold and feature around 0.20 carats of diamonds.

Khalife first connected with Hadid in 2018 when he created a custom diamond "Zayn" necklace for her. He has also designed a necklace that bears her last name in Arabic.

The jeweler says he sent Hadid a congratulatory message after he heard the news of her pregnancy.

“Gigi has always been so fun and easy to work with and create pieces for," Khalife shares. "As soon as I messaged her, we started talking about evil eyes."

"I'm looking forward to designing something special for their little girl," Khalife adds. "I'm so excited for the whole family and this blessing."

"I really hope these matching bracelets on their wrists will remind them to not let anything affect them during this time in their lives," he says.

George the Jeweler's evil eye bracelet is available to shop on his website for $274.99. ET Style has also found similar styles, so you can rock your own good vibes jewelry for less. Check them out, ahead.

Delicate CZ Evil Eye Bracelet Sterling Forever Sterling Forever Delicate CZ Evil Eye Bracelet Sterling Forever $48 at Sterling Forever

Gold Filled Beaded Evil Eye Bracelet Isabella Celini via Etsy Etsy Gold Filled Beaded Evil Eye Bracelet Isabella Celini via Etsy Starting $23.95 at Etsy

Evil Eye Bracelet Shashi Shopbop Evil Eye Bracelet Shashi $54 at Shopbop

Reporting by Cassie DiLaura

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

