Gigi Hadid Gives Gilded Glam in Bold Burgundy Coat at 2022 Met Gala

Gigi Hadid is back to blonde and back at the Met Gala.

Hadid showed up at the annual affair at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday in a burgundy leather look for a modern take on Monday night's gilded glamour theme.

The model sported a bodysuit, complete with a corseted bodice and matching, pointed-toe boots. Hadid paired the all-leather Versace look with a voluminous burgundy puffer coat complete with a train that trailed behind her, nearly blending in with the red, white and blue carpet. Hadid let her look do the talking, tying up her blonde locks in a slicked bun, with just a few strands poking out at the top. The mom completed the monochrome look with a bejeweled ruby necklace and a burgundy lip to match.

While the look was certainly a moment, it wasn't an easy one to rock, with the model telling ET's Rachel Smith the coat weighed "too much," as she made her way into the gala.

This year's Met Gala will accompany the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie," and Hadid was sure to show off her supermodel poses on the carpet, extending her long legs onto the Met's famous steps.

Hadid's last appearance at the gala was in 2021, where she debuted fiery red locks and a Jessica Rabbit look to match. Hadid wore her new red hair high up in a retro-inspired ponytail, with her hair cascading down past her shoulders in loose, glossy waves. Her pony was accented with a black-and-crystal Prada brooch at the base of the tail.

While her hair was the star of the show last year, her dress was equally as show-stopping, with the supermodel wearing a black-and-white sleeveless gown by Prada, with matching black opera gloves.

Hadid, who welcomed her daughter, Khai, in September 2020 with Zayn Malik, hit the 2022 Met Gala carpet solo.

Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively Goes Full Princess Vibes With Surprise Outfit Change



