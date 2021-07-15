Never Have I Ever's Paxton got another supermodel narrator. Gigi Hadid has replaced Chrissy Teigen, who was to take on the role of the character's inner voice for season 2 of the Netflix hit. Teigen departed the guest voiceover role following her online bullying controversy.

Season 2 of the Mindy Kaling-executive produced show premiered on Thursday, and follows Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

The show is no stranger to celebrity narrators. John McEnroe is Devi's inner voice while Andy Samberg is the character Ben's (played by Jaren Lewison) voice. Hadid is a perfect match for Paxton (played by Darren Barnet), given the character's attractiveness.

"When scientists declare your face to be perfectly symmetrical, that's all everyone thinks you have to offer the world," Hadid says in the episode. "But, we've got brains too, and feelings and -- Paxton, dude, put a shirt on! I'm trying to make a point here."

Hadid tweeted about being part of the series, writing that she "had the best time."

Had the best time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever ! Check out Season 2 NOW on @netflix ! https://t.co/FltiL0z940 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 15, 2021

In June, a spokesperson for Never Have I Ever told ET that Teigen had decided to step away from the guest voiceover role in one episode of season 2. Meanwhile, ET spoke to Barnet last June about playing a teen dreamboat and the finale of Never Have I Ever season 1. Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Never Have I Ever' Star Darren Barnet on Playing Teen Heartthrob Paxton and Season 2 (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Chrissy Teigen Departs 'Never Have I Ever' Role After Bullying Drama

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 First Look: Common Joins the Cast

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Wants Mindy Kaling

Related Gallery