Gilmore Girls actor David Sutcliffe took to Twitter over the weekend to dispel the rumors that he had been involved in the Capitol riots earlier this month, which left five people, including a Capitol police officer, dead.

After several people tweeted that Sutcliffe, who played Lorelai's ex and Rory's father, Christopher Hayden, on the beloved series, attended the riots, the 51-year-old actor retweeted a video of a rioter smoking weed inside the Capitol.

"There are rumors circulating that I 'stormed the capital (sic),'" the Canadian-born actor wrote, before adding, "Not true - though I would have been proud to share a smoke with this great Patriot!"

There are rumors circulating that I "stormed the capital." 🤔



Not true - though I would have been proud to share a smoke with this great Patriot! https://t.co/SOG70tYIt0 — David Sutcliffe (@SutcliffeDavid) January 16, 2021

He also pinned the tweet to the top of his profile. The message rubbed fans the wrong way, with many responding with Gilmore Girls GIFs and videos to show their disapproval.

Te esmurrou foi pouco pic.twitter.com/WverVRh5LR — aí é que tá (@carolmarconi) January 17, 2021

And this one! Luke kicked ass! Twice!!! pic.twitter.com/SBu8BEzldL — Jules (@PyrGrrrl) January 19, 2021

Proof lorelei made the right decision pic.twitter.com/yqnwGLTBPF — Phoebe (@feebee510) January 19, 2021

After Sutcliffe didn't offer up any clarification to his tweet, one commenter replied to the post, writing, "Guys...is it possible he’s kidding? I literally saw this days ago and laughed and moved on thinking it was an actual joke. I feel like he’s sitting at home laughing...watching the outrage. If it’s not a joke then...I’m concerned. And sad. And worried."

Sutcliffe responded to the commenter, simply writing, "Correct." He also retweeted the message, writing, "I feel seen."

Correct. — David Sutcliffe (@SutcliffeDavid) January 19, 2021

Sutcliffe hasn't clarified his political stance, but in a Jan. 10 tweet he said that when President Donald Trump dies he will become "a symbol of rebellion, and replace Che Guevara on T-shirts."

Until he dies, becomes a symbol of rebellion, and replaces Che Guevara on t-shirts. — David Sutcliffe (@SutcliffeDavid) January 10, 2021

Back in 2016 Gilmore Girls creators Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino made their political positions clear when talking about whether Stars Hollow citizens would have voted for Donald Trump.

Dan told Vulture that the small Connecticut town "probably voted for Trump" because it was part of "rural America," while Amy replied, “No, no, no, no, no. There is no evilness in Stars Hollow. Do not put that out there, I do not accept that. Absolutely not.”

The show's Netflix revival, A Year in the Life, purposefully ended right before the 2016 election so as not to have to comment on the results.

