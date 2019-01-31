Being friends with Gina Rodriguez looks like a whole lot of fun!



The 34-year-old actress sparkled at the Miss Bala premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.



For her big night -- she is the leading lady in this action flick, after all -- the Jane the Virgin star slipped into a ruby, sequined sleeveless column dress that featured a thigh-high slit and black leather piping. She wore her hair in a deep side and accessorized plenty of silver rings, finishing off her look with a smoky eye and nude lip.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rodriguez's fiance, Joe Locicero, who also has a small part in the movie, was right by his ladylove's side on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Many more of Rodriguez's fave people in Hollywood, including many big Latinx names, were also there to support her. Longtime pals America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson and Eva Longoria were especially adorable, giggling and hugging one another as they posed for pics together.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

And Wilmer Valderrama even snuck in to snap a selfie with the gorgeous gals.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The brunette beauty also shared a special moment with her Miss Bala co-star, Ismael Cruz Cordova.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Plus, she posed with Sophia Bush and her fellow Jane the Virgin actress, Yoel Grobglas, who were also clad in shades of red.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

At the end of the evening, Rodriguez took to Instagram to share how proud she was to represent Latinx culture with her new movie. "What a night! My heart is so full. We are so proud of this film. 95% Latinx in front of and behind the camera," she captioned a group shot from the premiere. "Thank you Sony for giving us this chance to bring an edge of your seat action film to the screen! It’s the box office where we show studios more films with Latinx in front of and behind the camera is possible and profitable! So they make more in all genres!"

For even more must-see star sightings, click through the gallery below.

