Gina Rodriguez is showing off her massive new sparkler two days after confirming news of her engagement.

The Jane the Virgin actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snapshot of her new fiance, Joe LoCicero, in celebration of his birthday, and managed to sneak in a glimpse at her impressive diamond engagement ring.

"Happy Birthday to my King," wrote Rodriguez -- who celebrated her own 34th birthday just over a week ago -- alongside a heart emoji.

In the snapshot of a smiling LoCiceo, Rodriguez' ring-clad hand can be seen holding her fiance's hand supportively while they sat opposite one another in a restaurant.

Happy Birthday to my King. ❤️ A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Aug 9, 2018 at 6:48pm PDT

The actress first showed off her engagement ring in a series of birthday posts on Instagram last week, while the couple vacationed together at Casa Malca in Tulum, Mexico.

Rodriguez confirmed the week-long speculation about her engagement on Tuesday.

"I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged," Rodriguez told Us Weekly on Tuesday, where she praised him for his progressiveness.

"I am marrying a feminist. I am marrying a man that is incredible and loving and understanding and kind and patient. I’m marrying a really incredible human being. That what it is. I met a human that, like, knows he’s a human," Rodriguez said of fiance, whom she met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016.

For more on the cute couple, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gina Rodriguez Confirms Engagement to Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez Sparks Engagement Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring in Birthday Pics

Happiest Celebrity Engagements of 2018

Related Gallery