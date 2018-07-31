Gina Rodriguez Sparks Engagement Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring in Birthday Pics

Jane the Fiancee?!

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriquez turned 34 on Monday, but does the Golden Globe winner have even more to celebrate?

In honor of her special day, Rodriguez posted a photo to Instagram that got many fans buzzing. In the stunning shot, she’s sitting at a table in a beach cover-up, grinning and flashing a giant diamond sparkler on that finger.

“34. ‘They thought I was a Surrealist but I wasn’t. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.’ –Friday,” she captioned the pic.

Rodriguez also shared two more shots in the same setting to her Instagram Stories, flashing her sparkly bling both times. But the image that really has us hearing wedding bells is one of her with her longtime boyfriend, Joe LoCicero.

In the image, LoCicero is shirtless as Rodriguez leans up against him with her hand – and that diamond ring – placed against his chest. Basically, she’s rocking the universal newly engaged pose. Plus, check out her fresh blue mani!

LoCicero also posted a series of images to his own account, writing, “Happy Birthday my Love!”

Happy Birthday my Love! A post shared by Joe LoCicero (@joe_locicero) on Jul 30, 2018 at 7:32am PDT

In one shot, Rodriguez is rocking a bikini and kissing her man while holding up her giant ring, once again on his chest.

Neither LoCicero nor Rodriguez has outright confirmed the engagement. The couple met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016, when LoCicero was cast as a stripper.

Last October the couple dished to ET’s Deidre Behar about working out together. Watch the clip below for more:

