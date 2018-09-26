Gina Rodriguez Has a Health Scare While Backstage at ‘The Talk’

Gina Rodriguez's love of free food led to a scary moment!

Prior to her appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Talk, the Jane the Virgin star partook in food that was left out in the green room. Rodriguez was eating so quickly that she accidentally consumed a blueberry, to which she has a serious allergy.

"So, the problem with me is when you offer free food, I eat it," the 34-year-old actress explained on the show. "Like every time without fail. I walked into the beautiful rooms that you have for everyone that comes and visits and there's just like food displayed and I just start maxing and I was like, 'Definitely ate a blueberry. Definitely, definitely that tastes like a blueberry.' And they're like, 'Definitely that's a blueberry.' I'm deathly allergic to blueberries."

After a nurse arrived with some medicine, Rodriguez was able to appear on the talk show.

"They sent a nurse, I took allergy medicine, so if I'm a little loopy don't blame me, blame the meds," she joked. "We're good, we're good. No hives!"

After the show's hosts were sure that Rodriguez was OK, they went on to ask about her upcoming wedding to Joe LoCicero after the two confirmed their engagement last month.

"As of this Sunday, I feel like we're going to elope. It is so much drama!" she lamented. "There was a point where I was like, 'Everybody arrange everything. I just want to show up. I just want to do it. I want to say I do. I'm happy.' And then I started hearing what they wanted to do and I was like, 'Uh, I don't know about that.'"

In addition to the massive scale of planning a wedding, Rodriguez is also stressed out about the possibility of upsetting people during the celebration.

"And then I started hearing about how... everything you do is offensive," she said. "If people aren't bridesmaids... It's crazy!"

Despite the wedding planning stress, when ET spoke with the actress at the premiere of her latest flick, Smallfoot, she couldn't stop gushing about her fiance and her ring!

"Life is good. Love is good," she told ET's Nischelle Turner. "He did great [with the ring]. He did great. Yeah, 'cause it's my style, right? That's all that matters. He knows what I like and he knows my heart and he rocks."

