Gina Rodriguez is glowing following her engagement to Joe LoCicero!

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the Jane the Virgin star at the premiere of her latest flick, Smallfoot, and she couldn't stop gushing about her guy and her ring.

"Life is good. Love is good," the 34-year-old said of her beau of two years. "He did great [with the ring]. He did great. Yeah, 'cause it's my style, right? That's all that matters. He knows what I like and he knows my heart and he rocks."

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

In addition to her loving fiance, Rodriguez was supported by her Jane co-stars at the event including her onscreen dad, Jaime Camil, and her TV loves -- Justin Baldoni and Brett Dier. "I'm surrounded by people who push me and help me grow and it's awesome," she said of her friends.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

David Livingston/Getty Images

David Livingston/Getty Images

While Rodriguez is thrilled to be engaged, she's putting all her focus into finishing up Jane's final season before she even begins to think about wedding planning.

"Oh, I haven't even thought that far," she confessed. "I can't even imagine planning anything. Also, I need to finish Jane. I'm like, whew. But it's good. It's good."

ET chatted with Camil -- who plays Rogelio on the CW show -- last year, where he expressed his happiness for his onscreen daughter and sang her real-life love's praises.

“It's incredible, because we love [Gina] very much,” he said at the time. “She's a dear friend of the family… knowing Gina and how much we love her and how much our kids love her, she's part of the family, so whenever a family member does well or is successful, you celebrate."

“It's because they're both devastatingly good looking, so, what's Rogelio's line? Stars of that magnitude tend to gravitate towards each other,” the actor quipped of LoCicero, 31.

Watch the video below for more with Camil:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gina Rodriguez Flashes Massive Engagement Ring In Sweet Snap Of Her Fiance -- Pic!

Gina Rodriguez Confirms Engagement to Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez Sparks Engagement Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring in Birthday Pics

Related Gallery