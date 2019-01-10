Gina Rodriguez is on cloud nine.

Rocking a cozy, powder blue cardigan over a sexy emerald green dress, the Jane the Virgin star glows on the cover of Cosmopolitan's February issue. Inside the magazine, Rodriguez opens up about finally realizing her self-worth and talks about how her relationship with fiance Joe LoCicero is different from all the rest.

"Dating Joe was a new experience for me because I put myself first," says Rodriguez, who confirmed back in August that LoCicero put a ring on it. "For so long, I put every man in front of me."

"As a successful woman, it is so hard because of our cultural norms that, like, the man has to be the breadwinner!" she adds. "And the man has to be the more powerful one. It was so difficult for me to find a man who didn’t want me to dim my light for his ego."

The 34-year-old actress continues on, explaining some of the qualities she loves about LoCicero. Like how he tidies up their home so she doesn't have to worry about any cleaning after a long day on set.

"He was like, 'I just want you for 15 more minutes,'" Rodriguez gushes. "It made me cry. I was like, 'F**k, yeah. Get rid of the clutter! Thank you, baby.' And he puts the seat down... and sometimes I leave the seat up for him."

In addition to her engagement, 2019 is also looking up for Rodriguez in the career department. On Jan. 18, fans can catch her on Netflix, voicing iconic master thief Carmen Sandiego in a new animated educational series. She's also making her first lead role in a studio film debut in Miss Bala, in theaters Feb. 1.

"It's interesting. As a performer, you have to quite literally bury your life," she explains. "At the same time, every day on-set I'm like, 'How the hell did I get this lucky?' To live out your dreams is a really surreal experience."

ET caught up with Rodriguez over the weekend on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, where she gave us an update on how wedding planning is going with LoCicero. Hear her response in the video below!

