Gisele Bündchen had a glamorous night out on the town. On Monday, the model attended the 60th anniversary celebration for the jewelry brand Vivara in São Paulo, Brazil.

For the occasion, the 42-year-old model wore a sleek gold dress with a cutout midriff. Adding extra glam, Bündchen held on to a matching purse and wore her hair swept up into a high ponytail. The celebration marked her first public event since announcing her split from ex-husband Tom Brady.

In October, Bündchen and Brady, 45, announced in separate statements that they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The couple shares two children -- Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady is also the father of son John,15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

"We arrived at this decision amicably with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote in a message on his Instagram Story at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen noted in her statement that their children have "always been" her "priority." Both Brady and Bündchen said the decision to end their marriage took "much consideration" and Bündchen noted in her message that the former couple had "grown apart."

Brady called the decision "painful and difficult."

Following the news of their split, Bündchen and her children were spotted having dinner in Costa Rica with martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente and more friends.

At the time, a source told ET that the outing was not romantic.

"Gisele and Joaquim are not dating," the source said. "Joaquim and his brother, Jordan, are Gisele and her son's martial arts teachers. Jordan and Joaquim were both there with Gisele in Costa Rica."

Although she is no longer with Brady, the proud mom can’t help but gush to her children when he posts them. Earlier this month, Brady dedicated a post to their daughter on her birthday.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady, 45, captioned the photo, in which he is hugging the birthday girl and her brother, Benjamin.

Bündchen replied with a simple red heart emoji in the comments.

