Gisele Bundchen is getting personal.

The 38-year-old model is known for her stunning body, but she wasn't always so confident. In a revealing new interview for this week's People, Bundchen reveals that she secretly went under the knife for a breast augmentation in 2015, but immediately regretted the decision.

“I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn’t deliver,” she says. “I felt very vulnerable, because I can work out, I can eat healthy, but I can’t change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it.”

Bundchen's curves earned her a record $25 million contract with Victoria's Secret earlier in her career, but she noticed a difference in her breasts after breastfeeding her two kids with husband Tom Brady, Benjamin and Vivian, for more than 18 months each. The model says she noticed her breasts were smaller and slightly uneven, but that didn't compare to the regret she felt after her breast augmentation.

“When I woke up, I was like, ‘What have I done?’ I felt like I was living in a body I didn’t recognize,” she recalls. “For the first year I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable.”

Brady was there for Bundchen when she needed it. “He just said, ‘I love you no matter what’ and that I looked beautiful,” she shares. “This was definitely another lesson: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. But I wish I would have learned that a different way.”

Bundchen, whose new memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, will be released next week, also opens up to People about battling panic attacks and suicidal thoughts.

“Things can be looking perfect on the outside, but you have no idea what’s really going on,” she expresses. “I felt like maybe it was time to share some of my vulnerabilities, and it made me realize, everything I’ve lived through, I would never change, because I think I am who I am because of those experiences."

