It’s Gisele Bundchen like you’ve never seen her before!

The 38-year-old Brazilian supermodel graces the cover of Vogue Italia, and looks entirely unrecognizable as the iconic Italian singer Mina Mazzini.

For the transformation, Bunchen sports a blush-colored Dior dress with bright red hair, large hoop earrings, and bold eye makeup with a drawn-in beauty mark above her bright red lips.

"It’s always fun when I get to play different roles while modelling and feel what is like to look completely different,” she writes on Instagram.

Bundchen calls 78-year-old Mazzini “the most iconic Italian singer of all times” in the post. Vogue Italia's recent issue is dedicated to Mazzini, with the headline on the cover reading: “Forever Mina,” and is in celebration of "60 years of the singer's career and celebrates her style."

Turns out, Bundchen is a bit of a musician herself. Earlier this year, her husband, Tom Brady, shared a video of the supermodel singing and playing the guitar. "I love my singer," he captioned the video.

Also this year, Brady, opened up to Oprah Winfrey about his marriage to Bundchen. “I just love having to come home to someone that engages me every night,” he said in praise of his wife. “She makes me laugh.”

