Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Pack on the PDA During Beach Vacation

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady can't get enough of each other.

The 37-year-old model and the New England Patriots quarterback packed on the PDA while spending some quality time together during a beach day in Costa Rica on Tuesday.

The Brazilian super model showed off her fit and toned figure in a black string bikini with a yellow and red printed scarf wrapped around her neck. She also donned gold mini hoop earrings, dark sunglasses and had her hair up in a bun as she kissed her hubby. The 40-year-old NFL pro, meanwhile, was spotted in green swim trunks and held onto a beach volleyball. The couple was spotted kissing multiple times as they soaked up the sun.

Backgrid

On Monday, the athlete took to Instagram to share a sweet family pic that included his three children -- 10-year-old son Jack, 8-year-old son Ben and 5-year-old daughter Vivian. The captionless photo shows the happy family horseback riding on a luscious green field.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 16, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

Interestingly enough, in Bündchen 's "73 Questions" video for Vogue, the model was asked where she and Brady were going to go on vacation.

"Costa Rica," says Bündchen, while Brady replies, "Montana." Looks like she came out on top!

Last month, Brady sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an intimate conversation about his life, career and marriage.

"What's your favorite part of being a husband?" Winfrey asked the father of three.

"I just love having to come home to someone that engages me every night. She makes me laugh," Brady expressed. "She flies in the sky and she's so creative and I'm very rooted. So she stretches me in ways without her I couldn't be stretched."

See more in the video below.

