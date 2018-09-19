Glenn Weiss’ proposal to girlfriend Jan Friedlander Svendsen was arguably the most unforgettable moment at the 2018 Primetime Emmys, immediately turning the couple into celebrities. Now, the pair is chatting about their own piece of TV history!

During his late-night show on Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel took a moment to look back at the glitzy awards show, segueing to an interview with Weiss and Svendsen, who were happily enjoying champagne in bed.

“Well, it’s been a rough couple of weeks and maybe I got a little bit of perspective on life and it just became clear about a week or two ago that I wanted to do something at some point,” Weiss told Kimmel. “I didn’t think it would happen this quickly but an opportunity arose.”

Weiss won his Emmy for Best Director for a Variety Special for this year’s Oscars telecast, prompting Kimmel to ask the 14-time Emmy winner if he was worried about getting cut off mid-proposal, given his intimate knowledge of awards show proceedings.

“Yes,” Weiss said while playfully shaking his head. “I was actually really worried about that having been in the seat and knowing how those shows function. So I really ran through what I wanted to say in my head and then, as the night was going on… I kept editing and filtering and just hoping it wouldn’t go too long.”

But that wasn’t the couple’s only talk show stop on Tuesday. They also visited the Today show, where Svendsen shared the type of proposal she was actually anticipating from Weiss before the Emmys.

"I still don't really believe it. Crazy. He did an amazing, crazy thing and here we are. It's really nice that love is trending,” she shared. "I expected a very private proposal, if there ever were to be one.”

ET also caught up with the couple backstage after they got engaged, where Weiss expressed just how deliriously excited he was about the engagement.

"There was no plan B; our life is a plan A!" he said. "And whatever happens is where it happened. So it happened to happen on the stage. It could've happened somewhere else. You never know!"

