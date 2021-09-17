Even the most seasoned performers still get stage fright every so often. Gloria Estefan admits there were certain scenes in the upcoming Father of the Bride remake -- in which she plays Andy Garcia's onscreen wife -- that made her nervous.

Dishing on the film during Friday's interview on The Talk, Estefan says: "We had so much amazing chemistry with the entire cast. But there was only one difficult thing for me. We’re married, so I had to kiss Andy in a marriage way and, oh my god, I was nervous, because he’s my friend from all these years."

"I’m kind of scared of Marivi, his wife," Estefan said jokingly. "I didn’t want to upset her. He goes, 'You’re the only one that would have free pass if anybody would.'"

But ultimately the longtime pals had a great time filming together. "He’s an amazing actor and a good friend," Estefan gushed. "It's kind of hard, but it actually made it easier in the long run that he was a friend and not a stranger."

Estefan hasn't been able to contain her excitement about her role alongside Garcia in the Latinx rendition of the film which is directed by Gaz Alazraki and also stars Diego Boneta, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Enrique Murciano and Macarena Achaga.

In May, the GRAMMY winner told ET: "Imagine me! I get to finally be with Andy. We're going to be married in the movie. And the script is so funny. They sent it to me and I'm in the middle of shooting Red Table [Talk] and getting all that together, and I'm going, 'Oh my god! I have to, I need to, work this out so I can be in this!'"

Estefan has big hopes for the movie, telling ET she hopes viewers can feel "the warmth and the love that Latin families have for each other. The extended family, how everybody's involved, how everybody sticks our two cents where they belong or don't belong."

"The comedy is really, really well written and I think it's got a really beautiful message too," she explained. "The groom is Mexican and his family's Mexican, and there's the Cuban side of the bride. Hopefully celebrate cultures in a wonderful, warm, deep way that doesn't stick to stereotypes... A film should be good no matter what culture is being talked about, and that makes me happy because hopefully people will identify with it...Get ready, baby, that's gonna be crazy!"

For more on the Father of the Bride remake, watch the video below.

