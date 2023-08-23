Gloria Estefan Reveals the Wildest Things Fans Have Done for Her and Talks New Show 'Superfan' (Exclusive)
When it comes to superfans, Gloria Estefan has some fascinating stories to tell. Which is one reason she's so excited to be a part of CBS's new music competition show, Superfan!
ET got a chance to visit the set of the new series, and spoke with the eight-time GRAMMY Award winner about her time on the show, and her experiences with some truly devoted superfans of her own.
"[It's] wonderful, the fact that they care enough even to support and love and fly cross-country, fly across the world, to come to my shows," the "Turn the Beat Around" singer said of her die-hard fans. "They've been there for me every step of the way. They just... give me so much love, throughout my entire career."
And her fans have certainly proven their dedication and devotion to her and her music over the years.
"I had a fan that would put a pin on a jacket for every show he went to, and he had the jacket covered, so he would follow me around the world on tour," she recalled. "Fans would be sleeping outside my hotel for three days just to get a glimpse of me when I was on tour.
"Fans have tattooed my eyes, from the Gloria! album, on their entire back," she added. "Fans have tattooed my autograph on their arms!"
Her legion of adoring followers also helped lift her spirits in the darkest of times -- namely, following her frightening near-death accident in March 1990, when her tour bus was involved in a devastating collision that left her with life-threatening spinal injury requiring hours of surgery and extensive recovery.
"I had fans that sent me letters of support after the accident," she recalled. "The fans were really what got me through. Those letters they sent me, and the energy that I felt, that's what got me through that whole really difficult moment in my life. "So I appreciate them greatly."
In the new competition series Superfan, five music lovers who each claim to be the biggest fan of a specific artist all put their knowledge to the test for a chance to win some big, coveted prizes -- including backstage passes, autographed equipment, memorabilia from music videos and more.
"When they called me with the idea about the show, I thought it was brilliant, and I don't understand why no one has done this before," Estefan shared. "I think if anyone deserves to be appreciated, it's fans. They keep our music alive, they pass it onto their children, they support everything we do. So I'm thrilled!"
"It's all in fun, it's all very positive, everybody's gonna end up a winner, and we try to make everyone happy," she added of the series. "So there's gonna be different contests, I'm going do a performance for them, a private performance, and just hang with them... it's gonna be great fun. And I think the energy, you're gonna be able to feel it!"
The new series -- co-hosted by Entertainment Tonight alum Keltie Knight & CBS Mornings anchor Nate Burleson -- will also feature music stars such as Kelsea Ballerini, LL Cool J, Pitbull and Shania Twain.
Superfan premieres Aug. 9 on CBS and will be available to stream live and watch On Demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.
