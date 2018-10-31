'GMA' and 'Today' Hosts Dress Up as '80s Favorites for Halloween

The morning show teams are all about Halloween!

On Wednesday's Today and Good Morning America, the morning show hosts wowed in their extravagant '80s-themed costumes. Everyone from Maverick to Madonna were represented this year!

The GMA team dressed up in classic garbs from their favorite '80s TV shows. Prior to the hosts' grand entrance, the crowd was amped up with '80s-themed dancers, who were driven in by Sam Champion, a.k.a. Blake Blaze, who was sporting a Hawaiian print shirt, a blond wig and mustache.

HELLOOOOOOO @SamChampion! He's our guide this morning on our ride through 80's TV! 📺#HalloweenOnGMApic.twitter.com/KlWVtlLmpY — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2018

Next up was Robin Roberts, who was dressed as Dominique Deveraux from Dynasty. In a silver gown, a shoulder pad-clad white jacket and a glass of champagne, Roberts was accompanied by a glamorous set, which included a piano.

Rob Marciano went the teen heartthrob route, dressing up as Zac Morris from Saved By the Bell. The weatherman was positively rad in a red letterman jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.

Amy Robach got in on the fun too! Robach was perfectly dressed as Peggy Bundy from Married With Children in a green-and-black top, high-waisted black pants and sky-high red pumps.

Captain Merrill Stubing made his entrance next, or rather Lara Spencer did! Dressed as The Love Boat captain, Spencer wore the classic outfit with knee-high socks and a shockingly bald head. T.J Holmes and Paula Faris even backed up the TV personality as her cruise directors.

OMG OMG OMG @LaraSpencer as Captain Merrill Stubing from 'The Love Boat'...



We are crying 😂😂😂😂😂#HalloweenOnGMApic.twitter.com/IYTpLqxEC8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2018

Next Ginger Zee went all out as Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, while George Stephanopoulos donned a sweater vest to become Family Ties' Alex P. Keaton.

Michael Strahan was the last to debut his 2018 costume, dressed as Mr. T from The A-Team, complete with overalls, a red tank top, a full mohawk, gold chains and feather earrings.

The GMA gang even gave an '80s-themed pop news segment and welcomed some real-life stars from that decade on the show! Mr. T, Alfonso Ribeiro, Jodie Sweetin, Henry Winkler and John Stamos recorded video messages, while John Schneider, Suzanne Somers, Kim Fields and Nancy McKeon all stopped by the GMA set.

A throwback to 80's pop news!

Doritos introducing 'Cool Ranch Doritos' 😂😂#HalloweenOnGMApic.twitter.com/T6dEBYOJgt — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2018

80's TV trivia time! We'll see who knows their stuff.

I pity the fool that doesn't know these show! #HalloweenOnGMA

📺 pic.twitter.com/mJW4FJnXBa — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2018

Bonnie Tyler went on to wow the crowd with a performance of "I Need a Hero."

.@bonnietofficial bringing down the house here at @GMA!



🎶I need a hero

I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night 🎶#HalloweenOnGMApic.twitter.com/uyh7ZRBteD — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2018

Over on Today, the hosts also opted to travel back to the '80s, donning outfits from movies and music of that era! Willie Geist rocked the Feris Bueller look in a white T-shirt and a brown printed vest.

Meanwhile, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer went as Doc and Marty McFly for the occasion. Complete with the red vest, crazy white hair and iconic car, the pair were the spitting image of the Back to the Future duo!

Craig Melvin wore a shawl and hat over his suit to become Prince Akeem from Coming to America, while Peter Alexander and Jenna Bush Hager brought some sky-high looks as Maverick and Goose from Top Gun.

The musicians came out to play next, with Kathie Lee Gifford as Madonna in a pink dress with classic '80s hair and jewels, followed by Carson Daly making a leather jacket-clad motorcycle entrance as Bruce Springsteen. Sheinelle Jones donned a red dress to become Tina Turner, while Savannah Guthrie wore a denim jacket and full skirt to channel Cyndin Lauper.

Lastly, but certainly not least, was Hoda Kotb as Elton John! The all-white look featured feathers, jewelry and sparkling glasses. The Today puppy, Sunny, even got in on the fun, dressing as his own counter-part, Cher.

The hosts even shared their own throwback pics from the decade!

Since we’re celebrating the ‘80s this #Halloween, it’s only appropriate we share our throwback photos! #HalloweenTODAYpic.twitter.com/yalFtIrS3G — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2018

