Goldie Hawn Reflects on Why She and Kurt Russell Have Never Married

After 40 years together, Goldie Hawn is no longer fazed by the questions about her longtime relationship with Kurt Russell.
The A-list pair, who have been together since 1983, have long fielded inquiries about their marital status, with many questioning why they won't just tie the knot already.
The latest to pose the question to Hawn is CNN's Chris Wallace, who sat down with the actress for an interview, posted this week, and asked again, point blank.
"Why should we get married? Isn’t that a better question?" Hawn fired back.
The reality of the situation, Hawn explained, is that both she and Russell already had experiences with marriages ending poorly when they got together in the '80s. Hawn was married twice, first to performer and director Gus Trikonis from 1969-73, and then to musician Bill Hudson from 1976-82 -- with whom she shares two children, actors Oliver and Kate Hudson.
For his part, Russell was married to actress Season Hubley from 1979-83, and the pair shares a son, Boston.
Hawn and Russell went on to have a son together, Wyatt Russell, in 1986, but she said that they never wanted to put their new, blended family through the pain of divorce again.
"When it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business," Hawn said. "Somebody has to own something, it’s always ugly.... Take a look and say, how many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?"
When Wallace mentions that the couple has now been together for four decades, and wouldn't have had to deal with that ordeal, Hawn replies that they couldn't have known that when they got together.
"I like the idea that I could wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I wanna be here," she explained. "I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important so you can hold onto yourself and actually have that feeling."
