Billy McBride is back!

Prepare for loads of twists and turns because ET has the exclusive first look at the trailer for season three of Goliath, the hit drama starring Billy Bob Thornton, which will be returning on Oct. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

The new clip teases the rough-and-tumble lawyer circling a new, insidious case that takes him to the drought-stricken farmland of California's Central Valley, where a new opponent is waiting -- Wade Blackwood (Dennis Quaid), a billionaire rancher with an agenda of his own.

Images from the trailer include explosions in a field, McBride facing off against Blackwood in court and the latter's wife, Diana Blackwood (another new addition, Amy Brenneman), telling Wade from the tub: "Nothing's gonna stop us."

According to the season's official synopsis, as McBride and his team "pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface, forcing him to confront his own mortality."

In one another particularly striking exchange, Blackwood sits across from McBride, when the rancher states, "While drag this all out? We're both tired."

McBride fires back, "Oh, I could go all night."

After a second's hesitation, Blackwood, replies, "Well, if you feel that way, I guess I'm just gonna have to saddle up."

The upcoming season will feature a number of other new additions including Beau Bridges (Homeland), Griffin Dunne (House of Lies), Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks: The Return), Julia Jones (Westworld) and Shamier Anderson (Destroyer). Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story) will guest star in the season as well.

Series regulars Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Ana de la Reguera and Julie Brister are all returning, along with guest stars Graham Greene and Illeana Douglas.

Amazon Studios

Check out the thrilling new season three trailer for Goliath up above.

