Blake Lively is officially a part of the Amazon family.

Nine months after it was revealed that Lively was possibly teaming up with the streaming service, Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke made it official on Saturday, confirming that they have closed a development deal with the 31-year-old actress to develop and produce future television series for Amazon Prime Video.

"It took a long time but we just closed our deal with Blake," Salke announced at Television Critics Association summer press tour. "We closed a first-look deal and we're talking and developing a show. It's not ready..."

News first surfaced of a partnership between Lively and Amazon in October, where they would team for a scripted series set in the fashion world.

Salke confirmed that the series is moving forward in development, revealing a few more details on the premise: It'll be set in New York City and there will be a "fashion component," though don't call it strictly a fashion-centric series.

But that won't be the only series Lively will be working on with Amazon. The A Simple Favor star, expecting her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds, is also in discussions to bring another property to the streaming service, but details surrounding what it is is being kept close to the vest.

"There's another [project] that's around a piece of IP," Salke hinted, but did not share additional information.

Lively next stars in director Reed Morano's The Rhythm Section, which will hit theaters in November after its release was pushed back several months.

Lively isn't the only star to embark on new fashion-based projects with Amazon. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn exited from Project Runway for a new fashion reality series, Making the Cut, with the studio. For more on the upcoming series, debuting in 2020, watch the video below.

