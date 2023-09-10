Robin Roberts has some very happy breaking news.

The Good Morning America anchor married her longtime partner, Amber Laign, on Friday, during an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Farmington, Connecticut. The couple confirmed the news on the Instagram account they share for their pup, Lukas.

Little Man Lukas rocks a little tux for the photo next to a caption that reads, "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!! 👰🏾‍♀️👰✨."

On Sunday, the longtime anchor took to her Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony and celebrate the occasion.

"An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!" she wrote.

Roberts' post was accompanied by a photo carousel that led with a picture of her and Laign walking hand-in-hand, wearing chic, ivory wedding gowns. Roberts' gown was haltered and had a bejeweled neckline with a minimal train. For her part, Laign's neckline was draped with a lace train extending behind her.

Both women wore their hair pinned away from their faces, giving their guests a look at their classic wedding glam.

On Friday, Roberts took to her Instagram to share a sweet video of her and Laign taking one final step ahead of their big day -- getting their marriage license.

"Road to the Ring is nearing an end…18 years and totally worth the wait! #ThankfulThursday #HappyWeddingEve😉…this is take 2 that includes the 3 Rings of Marriage."

In the clip, the brides-to-be walk arm and arm as Mary J. Blige's "Real Love" plays. Off camera, someone asks, "Where are you going?" which Laign turns and replies, "To get our license."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation

The nuptials are a long-awaited milestone for Roberts and Laign, whose relationship began back in 2005. Nearly a decade later, Roberts came out as gay in 2013, telling fans she is grateful for her "longtime girlfriend, Amber" in an end-of-year Facebook post. The couple made their red carpet debut at the GLSEN Respect Awards in 2014.

More recently, Roberts revealed in January that she and Laign were planning to tie the knot.

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet... I'm saying 'yes' to marriage," Roberts said during an interview with Gabby Bernstein about setting intentions for the new year. "We're getting married this year."

Rob Kim/WireImage

"It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off, she became ill," Roberts added, referencing Laign's 2021 breast cancer diagnosis. Roberts also fought breast cancer as well as myelodysplastic syndrome during their relationship.

"It was a rough year; her journey with breast cancer took some unexpected twists and turns but she is doing really, really well," Roberts told ET in March. "Doctors said when it comes to treatment, it's like women and shoes -- they don't always fit -- and so they had to find the right fit for her with treatment."

However, the journalist confirmed that her partner's prognosis "is excellent" and Laign is "ready to start a new chapter as well."

"It is so exciting to know, like, I've been with this person for 18 years," Roberts said, "and we're still excited and we still wanna be with each other and we still want to start this new chapter together."

RELATED CONTENT: