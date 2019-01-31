The moms are dropping by Good Trouble!

Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena Adams Foster (Sherri Saum) pay a visit to Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana's (Cierra Ramirez) new digs at the Coterie on Tuesday's episode, titled "Parental Guidance Suggested," and when they discover the less-than-ideal living arrangement the two foster siblings have signed up for, they're less than enthused.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Lena innocently picks up a large ceramic pot, inquiring about the practicality of such a large item. "What's this for?" she asks, as she picks up the bowl, causing Callie and Mariana to silently scramble for an acceptable answer.

But it's hard to lie to your mom, so Mariana tells Lena about the chamber pot she's holding. You know, "just in case you don't want to run to the communal bathroom in the night. You pee in it...," Mariana reveals to the moms. Their facial expressions in reaction to the revelation is a sight to be seen.

When they finally have a moment to themselves, Callie chides Mariana for not hiding "the pee pot." "Are you trying purposely to freak moms out?!" Callie asks, clearly annoyed. Mariana, meanwhile, believes the moms are "fine" with it.

Cut to Stef and Lena freaking the heck out. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

Good Trouble has already welcomed the returns of The Fosters favorites Beau Mirchoff (Jamie) and Hayden Byerly (Jude), while the forthcoming cameos by Noah Centineo (Jesus) and David Lambert (Brandon) are coming up.

Good Trouble airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

