Noah Centineo is back in Jesus Adams Foster's shoes.

The 22-year-old actor is reprising his Fosters role in the show's upcoming spinoff, Good Trouble, and it seems like he's about to cause exactly that in a first look at his appearance. Good Trouble, which debuts on Tuesday, follows Maia Mitchell's Callie and Cierra Ramirez's Mariana as they embark on the next phase of their lives in Downtown L.A.

In the all-new clip from midway through the first season, Jesus visits Mariana at her new job at a tech company, but as he quickly finds out, it's not all it's cracked up to be.

"This is ridiculous. You're telling me that you're allowed to have whatever you want, whenever you want it? Like, there's full-time baristas here? You got a ping pong table! You got the sliding thing that's for rich people! You got a rock wall?" he asks. "How do you even do work with a VR headset on?"

"OK, look, it's great... if you can ignore the racism, sexism and general oppression," his twin sister replies.

"Well, just tell me whose a** I'm kicking first," Jesus says.

"You're not kicking anyone's a**," Mariana whispers back. "Although, I'd love to watch."

Centineo teased his Good Trouble appearance during an interview with ET's Courtney Tezeno in August.

"You got to watch it, because it's dope! Not just my character in it, which is really funny, like how they bring him back. But I saw the second episode.... and the show is shot like differently than The Fosters," he said. "I love the way they're tying in different angles and editing it together. The content on the show, what they're writing about, is different."

"As a 22-year-old, I relate to the show a lot, and it was really, really, really cool to see it," he added. "I wish I was doing more episodes."

The Fosters wrapped up in June after five seasons, but stars Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert and Beau Mirchoff are set to make guest appearances on the first season of Good Trouble, which premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

During a recent interview with ET, Ramirez dished on what kind of woman it'll take to win her TV brother's heart. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez Get Into 'Good Trouble' in Slick New Promo (Exclusive)

Cierra Ramirez Reveals Noah Centineo's Ideal Date: 'She's Got to Be a Woman of the World' (Exclusive)

Noah Centineo Talks His Major Crush on Selena Gomez (Exclusive)

Related Gallery