On Tuesday's episode of Good Trouble, titled "Less Than," Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) return to The Fosters spinoff for another trip to Los Angeles to visit daughters Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), and, as ET's exclusive sneak peek hints, there may be trouble in paradise. Gulp.

In the clip, which opens the next episode, Callie warns her family and her maybe beau Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) about the do's and don'ts of appropriate topics of conversation they can touch on when they meet Judge Wilson, moments before they are about to encounter him for the first time.

"Don't mention the Coterie or Malika or anything having to do with the Jamal case," Callie nervously warns the group as they make their way up the steps to Judge Wilson's opulent home. "In fact, try to avoid politics altogether, and religion and anything controversial."

"We're controversial," Stef counters, referencing her marriage to Lena, who's currently running for office.

"Don't worry, sweetheart, we will be on our best behavior," Lena assures Callie, prompting Stef to make a pointed remark about life being "full of compromises these days."

Cut to a flashback (or is it a flash-forward?) to a distraught Stef telling Lena during a private moment in Callie and Mariana's room in the Coterie, "I'm not sure that I can do this anymore."

Their tense conversation is cut short when Mariana unexpectedly enters the room, but even she can sense something's not quite right with the moms.

"What's going on?" Mariana asks, as Stef and Lena try to play off the uncomfortable situation. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

In January, Mitchell stopped by ET Live to dish on Polo and Saum's first Good Trouble cameo earlier this season.

"The moms episode, when they come and visit us and the girls are trying to keep it together and act like adults, but as soon as their moms call their bluff, they just [break down]," Mitchell said at the time. "Usually in rehearsal, I won't cry and I won't do much but I just started bawling my eyes out because it was about to be my birthday and my mom had said she couldn't come. So I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is too relatable!'"

Good Trouble airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

