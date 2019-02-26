Noah Centineo Heats Things Up in 'Good Trouble' Debut

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's episode of Good Trouble, which features Noah Centineo's return as Jesus.

Noah Centineo heated things up on Good Trouble.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before breakout made his debut on Tuesday's episode of The Fosters spinoff, Good Trouble, reprising his role as Jesus Adams Foster (filmed before To All the Boys buzz officially hit), and his L.A. visit caused quite a stir.

At the end of The Fosters, Jesus broke his girlfriend, Emma's, heart by hooking up with a bridesmaid at Brandon's destination wedding in Turks and Caicos. In the aftermath, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Jesus decided to take a brother-sister trip to Europe as a cure-all for their respective hardships, with Jesus ready to put on his contractor's hat alongside his pal, Wyatt, as his chosen career.

Well, things didn't quite go as planned for Jesus, whose first scene on Good Trouble naturally had him shirtless in bed after some late-night, ahem, extracurricular activities with Callie's (Maia Mitchell) law clerk colleague, Becca (Molly McCook). Yeah, it's complicated. But before we get into that, here's what Jesus is up to now.

According to Jesus, business with Wyatt has been slow, prompting moms Stef and Lena to propose the idea that maybe he should work for another contractor -- at least, until things heat up again. But Jesus being Jesus, there's another idea swimming around in that brain of his, and revealed his possible Plan B: building tiny houses.

Freeform

It's not as if he's just pulled this out of thin air. It seems Jesus has given it some thought, his argument being that San Diego -- his hometown and current city of choice -- is allowing four tiny houses to be built on one lot. You can just hear it go cha-ching! And who knows, maybe Jesus -- who has no experience building a house from scratch, by the way -- will one day become HGTV famous.

That's where fellow Coterie resident, Dennis (Josh Pence), who used to have a corporate gig, comes in. A night out at a local Downtown L.A. bar reveals his connections to a venture capitalist and he sets up a meeting for Jesus. (It's also the same night Jesus meets Becca, which leads to the aforementioned morning after.) Of course, Jesus' charm and idealism get him the large loan needed to start his new tiny house venture without any noticeable hiccups -- a fact that frustrates Mariana. Understandable, considering her time at the male-dominated tech company, Speckulate, has been hell, to put it bluntly.

"I've been working at Speckulate for four months and getting acknowledged for that one idea in that one meeting was the first real win that I've had and you kind of just sh*t all over it," Mariana says in frustration. "And bro-ing out with Dennis for two days, you've already got a VC throwing money at you. It just sucks because I have to work so hard."

"I gotta work hard too," Jesus insists. "You think that it's been easy having a TBI [traumatic brain injury]? I'm not as smart as you, Callie or Brandon. You guys went to college and you're out there killing it. The best I could do was get my contractor's license and I had to bust my a** to pass that test. Nothing in my life has come easy to me."

Jesus, Mariana and Callie share a sweet sibling moment, where they discuss the challenges of the Speckulate workplace and the confidence Jesus and Callie have in Mariana in kicking butt and taking names.

"It makes me sick how these guys are treating you at work and I want to kick their a**es but I know you and no one can kick their a**es better than you," Jesus says, having his sister's back. "I might not know how the corporate world works, but I love you, Mariana, and all I meant was that I didn't want to see you have to play down to their level. You know, especially since you're, like, hella smarter than any of these guys."

Aww, we all need a Jesus in our corner, don't we?

Freeform

Now back to Jesus' love life. It's a bummer he and Emma aren't together, but as Emma said during their breakup in The Fosters swan song, “I need to figure out who we are without each other. And if we’re truly meant to be, we’ll find our way back." Maybe the time away will prove it.

For now, Jesus is happily enjoying the single life. And after suavely flirting with Becca at the local bar (they share their best and worst pickup lines), they spend a night together at Becca's place.

What somehow doesn't get communicated because their paths miraculously don't cross is how their hookup shakes things up for Callie specifically, who doesn't find out about Jesus and Becca's fling until the very end of the episode, when Jesus innocently invites Becca over to the Coterie before their dinner date on his last day in L.A.

Callie's face says it all.

Freeform

While this appears to be the only Good Trouble episode Centineo will be appearing in this season, it wouldn't be a surprise if he showed up in the sophomore installment, as he left the door open for a return when he said he'd be back up "in a few weeks" for a meeting.

The Fosters wrapped in June 2018 after five seasons on Freeform. In addition to Centineo, stars Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert and Beau Mirchoff have all made guest appearances on Good Trouble.

ET's Deidre Behar sat down with Ramirez recently, where she opened up about Centineo's newfound fame, being dubbed the "Internet's Boyfriend" and revealed the 22-year-old actor's dream date. "I kind of grew up with him and I knew him before The Fosters as well," Ramirez shared. "But he's a busy man now. He's hard to get a hold of!"

"I haven't played matchmaker with him. Not yet but, you know, why not?" she joked, adding that they "are twins. We have that telepathy going so as soon as I find her, I will let him know."

Good Trouble airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

