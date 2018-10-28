Good Witch is revisiting the past.

The Hallmark Channel drama has cast Kathy Najimy in a guest starring role for the upcoming fifth season, playing Cassie's (Catherine Bell) old friend, ET has learned exclusively. Najimy, best known for voicing Peggy in the animated TV series, King of the Hill, and starring in films like Hocus Pocus and Sister Act, began filming her guest stint last week.

In the episode, Najimy plays Willow, an old friend of Cassie’s, who teaches holistic medicine at Wellingsley College, Cassie’s alma mater. Cassie is being honored for her work in the holistic world and returns to campus while Grace (Bailee Madison) tours the school as she considers where to attend college next year.

Good Witch was renewed for a fifth season in July, and recently aired its fourth TV movie, Good Witch: Tale of Two Hearts, on Oct. 21, which drew 2.4 million viewers.

When season five kicks off, will Cassie and Sam's (James Denton) long-awaited wedding day -- which was supposed to take place on Halloween -- finally happen? We'll just have to wait and see!

Good Witch returns in 2019 on Hallmark Channel.

