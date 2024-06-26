Gordon Ramsay made his first public appearance following his harrowing bicycle accident on Tuesday, throwing out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Ramsay was spotted chatting with some of the team's players and personnel ahead of the game, before throwing out a successful first pitch to the cheers of the crowd. He appeared to be in good health and spirits despite recently suffering a scary road crash.

Earlier this month, the Kitchen Nightmares star took to Instagram on June 15 and implored his more than 17 million followers to heed his advice when it comes to riding bikes: wear a helmet! The famed chef then shared that he badly bruised his body after "a really bad accident" while riding in Connecticut.

Gordon Ramsay chatted with Liam Hendriks of the Boston Red Sox before throwing a ceremonial first pitch on June 25. - Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The father of six suffered no broken bones in the crash, but Ramsay lifted his white chef's jacket in the video to reveal a nasty, massive bruise covering his torso.

"It really shook me," said Ramsay while sharing details of the accident. "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here. Now, from those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses and the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing. But, honestly, you've got to wear a helmet. I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money. But they're crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, you've gotta wear a helmet."

Ramsay added, "Now, I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain. It's been a brutal week. And I'm sort of getting through it. But, I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet."

Ramsey's visit to the Red Sox game wasn't his only stop in Boston this week. The celebrity chef also shared some tasty fare from his Gordon Ramsay Burger restaurant with local firefighters on Tuesday.

"An amazing afternoon delivering @gordonramsayburger to the @bostonfirefighters at Engine 8 ladder 1 !! Hope you enjoyed Gx," he captioned an Instagram video.

