Gordon Ramsay is a father of six. That was always the plan. Check that. It was "the dream."

Speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of the season 3 premiere of Next Level Chef, the 57-year-old world famous chef recalls proposing the idea to his then-girlfriend, Tana, before getting down on one knee and popping the question, which in and of itself was a literal fumble down in the Florida Keys.

"That was the dream. That was the dream we first set out," said Ramsay when asked if having six kids was the goal. "I proposed to Tana down in the Florida Keys ... I was fumbling around, 'cause I dropped the fricking ring. And so, I'm like, 'Is something biting your feet?' ... the ring, I had lost the ring. So, I had to get down on my knees. She's like, 'Oh my god. Oh, my god' I'm like, 'Yeah, now, wait a minute. i've lost the f***ing ring.' So, it's not that, 'Oh my god moment' 'cause I'm like s****ing myself. I dug deeper. I found the ring, and then proposed. But I ballsed that up. But it's worked, by the way."

Yes, it has. Ramsay and Tana have now been married for nearly three decades. They welcomed baby No. 6, Jesse James, back in November. The Kitchen Nightmares star recalled the bundle of joy being quite the "whopper," coming in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces. And that's it for the Ramsay household.

"Yeah, number six. No more," he said. "I'm gonna be called granddaddy at sports day."

With six kids and an incredibly busy work schedule, Ramsay joked when he'll get to enjoy a day off.

"No, you're absolutely right, and also, honestly, the holidays is the worst time for any chef because we go to the restaurant it's super busy," he says. "You go back home. It's super busy. And the Ramsay household is like running a restaurant where no one goes home. Breakfast, lunch and dinner. 'Dad, can we have that prime rib tonight?' We just finished lunch! Can you give me a minute?!' You're never off, honestly."

Days after welcoming a new baby to the family, Ramsay spoke to ET about being a new dad again.

"Extraordinary," he said. "Really Extraordinary, just blessed. I'm also sure I'll be the oldest dad at the drop-off at school, so I'll keep my cap and glasses on," he quipped.

At least he'll be in tip-top shape. Ramsay's juggling a ton of projects, the latest being Next Level Chef, which premieres season 3 on Sunday on FOX.

"This thing is amazing, honestly, and the pressure now with the, sort of, most-watched culinary program on the planet," he says. "This year is exciting because they're even more competitive, and those amateur chefs wanna be professionals. And the professional chefs don't understand how good the social media chefs are."

A lot is at stake, including $250,000 in prize money plus a 12-month mentorship. That mentorship includes having Ramsay on speed dial, plus spending time at one of his businesses.

"It's life-changing," Ramsay says. "Even as a young chef, we didn't earn anywhere near a quarter of a million dollars salary. That's big stuff. And then, tapping into three of our businesses to make them even better. It's a joy to see them getting so good."

Season 3 of Next Level Chef premieres Sunday on FOX.

