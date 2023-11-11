Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Sixth Child With Wife Tana

There's no such thing as too many cooks in the kitchen! Just ask Gordon Ramsay, who is now officially a father of six after his wife Tana gave birth to a baby boy.

The couple took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that they've welcomed Jesse James Ramsay into the world. The Kitchen Nightmares star shared that the bundle of joy was quite the "whopper," coming in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Gordon celebrated his 57th birthday just days ago, which explains why he called the arrival of his son "an amazing birthday present."

Gordon also seemed pretty psyched about evening things out in the family based on his caption, which read, in part, "3 boys, 3 girls…. Done." A 3-3 tie's fitting given Ramsay's love for futbol!

The couple shared photos of Gordon kissing the baby boy while Tana, 49, is show on a hospital bed. In one of the pics you can see their 4-year-old son, Oscar, in awe of his new little brother.

"It's been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle," Tana shared in her caption. "Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much ❤️🙏🏼."

Gordon and Tana are also parents to Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Matilda, 22, and Oscar. While the world-renowned chef is famous for his trademark wrath ("idiot sandwich," anyone?) on his hit Fox shows, Tana admitted in a 2014 interview with ET that Gordon's actually a softie when it comes to his children.

"When it comes to the kids, he's a total pushover, especially now that they're teenagers," she shared. "Anything I say isn't suitable."

Just don't go chasing invisible soccer balls around Gordon.

