Gordon Ramsay is celebrating his new chapter!

On Saturday, ET spoke to the Hells Kitchen host, at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, who celebrated his family's latest addition, baby number six.

"Extraordinary," he told ET's Nischelle Turner. "Really Extraordinary, just blessed. I'm also sure I'll be the oldest dad at the drop-off at school, so I'll keep my cap and glasses on," he quipped.

Gordon and his wife, Tana Ramsay, shared that they welcomed their sixth child, a baby boy named Jesse James, earlier this month.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

"What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done 👊🏼❤️❤️," Chef Ramsay wrote alongside photos from Jesse James' birthday.

Tana, 49, also took to Instagram to share the news.

"It's been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle," Tana shared in her caption. "Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much ❤️🙏🏼," she wrote.

Gordon and Tana are also parents to Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Matilda, 22, and Oscar, 4.

On Saturday, Gordon was joined on the carpet by his daughter, Holly, who shared that she cannot take the credit for her father's TikTok success.

"Not the dances," she told ET. "I'm not responsible for that, I can't be blamed."

