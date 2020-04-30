Governor Andrew Cuomo is working hard to fight the coronavirus outbreak in New York, and it seems his bold efforts have made him something of a romance magnet for fans everywhere. The governor, it would appear, doesn't have any problem with it.

Recently, professional matchmaker Maureen Tara Nelson revealed that, according to a survey she'd conducted, Andrew and his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, have been named the most desirable men in New York City.

Andrew joined 1010 WINS host Susan Richard on Thursday -- ostensibly to talk about his state's social distancing efforts and the new mandate shutting down late-night subway traffic -- and the chat ended on a lighter note when she asked the governor about tying with his brother in the romance survey.

"Well, Susan, I did not see that, but now that you raise that, [about] most wanted eligibility, my brother is married, I am not married, so I don't think he would qualify as eligible," Andrew said with a laugh. "However, I am eligible."

Playfully, the host threw out, "Well, I just want to say we are both single Sagittariuses from Queens. I'm just saying."

"Sounds good to me," Andrew said, still chuckling. "It all started in Queens​."

The fervor surrounding Andrew and Chris has reached a fever pitch in recent weeks as both have become integral to the public conversation surrounding coronavirus -- for Andrew's efforts to fight the virus in his state and Chris' personal battle with COVID-19, which left him very ill and eventually spread to his wife and their son.

Fans of the brothers, who have taken on the name "Cuomosexuals," include celebrities as well, such as Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Red Table Talk star admitted during a recent episode of her Facebook Watch series that the governor is her "celebrity crush."

"I don’t miss a press conference when Cuomo is on," she revealed. "I’m like, ‘Got to go see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.'"

Check out the video below for more on the growing popularity of the Cuomo brothers amid the coronavirus crisis.

