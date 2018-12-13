If you’re looking for a fun jam to dance to this holiday season, you’re in luck!

Spanish DJ Juan Magán has a new hit on his hands with “Muñequita Linda,” and only ET has the exclusive lyric music video. The song, inspired by the classic merengue hit “Los Algodones” written by Antonio Lora, features DJ Deorro, rapper YFN Lucci and DJ MAKJ.

"When I first heard the vocal I knew this record was going to be special,” MAKJ told ET. “It was a refreshing experience to work with such talented artists to create something we can all be proud of.”

“This is another song with a Latin influence and a bit of a twist,” shared Deorro, who along with MAKJ helped produce the track. YFN Lucci , who raps to playful lyrics on the song, told ET that he's thankful for the opportunity to have worked with Magán and be able to connect to the Latin culture with “Muñequita Linda."

The video features vibrant cutouts and a nostalgic performance by Vinicio Franco, an iconic singer of the Dominican Republic.

Grab a dance partner and watch the full video below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Maluma and Karol G Perform 'Créeme' Live for the First Time

Becky G Reflects on Her Growing Empire and Dream Success (Exclusive)

Ally Brooke Opens Up About the 'Emotional' Process of Writing Her Memoir (Exclusive)

Related Gallery