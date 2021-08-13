Grace and Frankie fans, you're in for a treat! The beloved Netflix series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin released four surprise episodes from their seventh and final season Friday. The remaining 12 episodes of the season will premiere in 2022.

With Season 7’s final 16-episode order, Grace and Frankie will become the longest-running Netflix original series ever, with 94 episodes.

Fonda and Tomlin shared the exciting news in a video released by Netflix.

"We've missed you, but more importantly, you've missed us," Fonda shared in the show's special announcement. "So we're here to announce...."

"Tell them!" Tomlin chimed in.

"As you know, we've been filming the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie -- that's the second thing! We've got to tell them the first thing," Fonda said before an excited Tomlin jumped in. "If you don't stop talking, I can't tell them anything," Fonda urged.

"You've lost your chance. The first four episodes of season 7 are out now!" Tomlin exclaimed.

"But don't worry, there's plenty more to come. We just wanted to give you something special until we finish the rest of the season," Fonda shared.

In September 2019, Fonda and Tomlin shared how they feel about the series coming to an end, sharing that they were both delighted and heartbroken about season seven being the final one.

"We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season. We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!" the stars said in a joint statement to ET. "We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things -- just hope we don't outlast the planet."

Fonda, Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher will all return for the final season.

The first four episodes of Grace and Frankie's seventh season are available to stream now on Netflix.

