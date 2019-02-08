Erin Oprea is a Nashville-based celebrity trainer and author of The 4X4 Diet: 4 Key Foods, 4-Minute Workouts, Four Weeks to the Body You Want.

Ahead of the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards -- airing Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS, Oprea is sharing how she got nominees Kelsea BalleriniandMaren Morris in shape for the red carpet.

Time to get red carpet ready!

Remember, you can’t out train a bad diet. Eat clean to get lean, work out to get strong. There’s nothing stronger than my clients’ bodies and minds! They’re always so focused and ready to rock the tough workouts that get red carpet results.

Try out some of my favorite moves that I’ve used with GRAMMY nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris to get them ready for Sunday night!

Plank Chest Taps:

Start in plank position. Lift one hand up to tap your chest, then return to plank position. Repeat with other hand.

Start a stopwatch and get this going for 30 seconds! Feeling bold? Go for 1 minute.

Make sure to keep your abs and legs tight throughout and never let your hips rock at all.

Squat into lunge:

Squat down on your left leg, right toes lightly touching the floor for balance. Without ever fully standing up, step your right leg back into a lunge. Keep your left leg bent and return your right leg to starting position.

Do 10 before going RIGHT into the other leg.

This is MY favorite and a great killer for all my clients.

Banded Side Step:

Start in a half squat with a loop band around your ankles, feet slightly wider than your shoulders. Without ever standing straight up, take 15 tiny steps to one side, moving about an inch with every step. Then take 15 tiny steps back to your starting point.

Make 2 round trips, never taking the tension off the loop band.

This is a killer leg, booty, and hip burner so concentrate on those areas for the full effect!

Table slides:

Start on your hands and knees, and raise your left knee into a fire hydrant position. Slide your left leg straight back until it is locked and fully extended, squeezing your booty tight and pointing your toes. Then slide your left leg back to the fire hydrant position, never letting your knee drop.

Repeat this for 30 seconds and then go STRAIGHT into Fire Hydrants on the same leg.

Fire hydrant:

Want Maren’s killer GRAMMY-ready body? Then this is a must to mix into your weekly workouts.

Start on your hands and knees. Keeping your left knee bent, rotate your left hip until your left thigh is parallel to the floor. Return to starting position.

Do this for 30 seconds as well. Table slides and Fire Hydrants are done back to back before switching legs to do both on the opposite leg.

Push-up:

Start in a plank position, with your hands slightly wider than your shoulders. Lower your body toward the floor until your elbows are bent 90 degrees. Push back up to starting position.

That’s one rep. Do 10-20 depending on your level and make sure to keep your body in plank for even if you do these on your knees. Always be sure that your abs and booty are held in tight.

Floor dip:

Sit on your booty with your hands on the ground at your sides and your fingers facing your feet. Push your hips off the ground into your starting position. Now bend your elbows, shooting them straight back. Push back up to the starting position.

Repeat for 30 dips.

Curtsy lunge pulse:

Kelsea's pretty legs are GRAMMY-ready -- and these are 20 reasons (per leg) why.

Lunge back with your left leg and cross it behind your right leg, as if you were doing a dramatic curtsy. Bend both knees until your right leg forms a 90-degree angle. Rotate your chest to your quad, keeping your back flat. Lower your left hand toward the ground, dropping your left knee to just above the ground. Stand up partway, lifting your left foot off the ground, then drop back down, never fully standing.

Repeat on opposite leg. Each leg gets 20 reps.

This is one killer series that deserves to be repeated 3 times! Being red carpet ready is pushing through because that body doesn’t come around in one round or one day. Put on some Nelly radio and be persistent – you’ll be red carpet ready in no time!

