Grand Theft Auto's sixth iteration is finally on its way. After the long-awaited trailer for GTV VI was leaked on Monday, Rockstar Games released the video on its YouTube account.

Set to Tom Petty's "Love Is a Long Road," the Vice City-set trailer for the popular video game franchise unveils Lucia, its first female protagonist, as she goes on a Bonnie and Clyde-style crime spree throughout the city.

A press release teases the game, "Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet."

"Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what's possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences," Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games, says. "We're thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere."

The announcement of GTA VI is long-awaited, as GTA V was released all the way back in 2013.

Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PlayStation 5, computer entertainment systems, and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025.

