So much better than being named Star Baker! Dave Friday, a contestant on the current season of The Great British Bake-Off, has welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Stacey.

"The wait is finally over! We’re thrilled to welcome little Ronnie to the world. So excited to start the next chapter of our lives. @britishbakeoff #gbbo #bakeoffbaby #baby #newdad #newborn," Friday captioned photos of his newborn baby.

In one shot, the adorable cutie is "holding" a whisk, just like his baker dad.

The show's new host, Matt Lucas, commented on the post, writing, "Waaaaaaaaah! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!"

Several past contestants and winners also commented, including season 9 winner Rahul Mandal, who wrote, "Awww!! Isn't he just adorable! I think he is going to be as handsome as you!!"

Friday is currently competing in GBBO as the contestants quarantined away from family and friends for the extent of their time in the tent. The pre-taped show has already wrapped, and is currently airing in the U.S. every Friday on Netflix.

Dave Friday/Instagram

Baby Ronnie has already seen his first episode as Friday posted a photo of his little one lying on a mat in front of the TV, watching this week's episode.

