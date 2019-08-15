Greeicy and Juanes are spreading a positive message!

The 26-year-old Colombian singer has teamed up with the Latin icon for a new single titled "Minifalda" -- and ET has your exclusive look at the magical music video.

"Porque la vida sigue como si nada y no pierdas tiempo porque se acaba/Solo recuerda que la vida es corta, mucho más corta que tu minifalda," Greeicy belts, which translates to, "Because life goes on so don't waste your time because it goes by quickly/Just remember that life is short, much shorter than your miniskirt."

The artistic visual shows a diverse group of people from all walks of life, as the two artists sing against vivid backdrops.

"'Minifalda' is a song I adore, a song I absolutely love and one that I hold close to me. It’s a song with beautiful energy," Greeicy tells ET exclusively. "After analyzing all the projects that I’ve released and have been featured in, I am very grateful because life has given me the opportunity to come together with amazing people and have been asked to work on songs with people who share the same vibe I have."

"Having Juanes on this song is a privilege. I feel very fortunate to have had his magic, his talent and share this big moment with him," she continued. "I was able to learn so much from just being around him. I’m happy, happy, happy!"

The Colombian crooner also expressed his gratitude towards Greeicy, adding, "I am very grateful to have been asked by Greeicy to be a feature on her song, 'Minifalda.' It was an absolute pleasure working her and, without a doubt, this song will give a lot to talk about with the powerful message it brings."

ET was also on set of Juanes' "La Plata" music video in Colombia. Watch the making of the video below.

