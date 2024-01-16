Green Goblin at 2023 Emmys Is Identified as This Reality Star

Someone call Spider-Man! An unexpected villain was spotted on the red carpet at the 75th annual Emmy Awards on Monday night. The Green Goblin walked the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, turning heads with the bold look.

Dressed in a halter gown by Bryn Costume that matched its green skin, the goblin also sported white long hair, and oversized prosthetic ears and nose.

Fans were eager to know who was the Green Goblin, and turns out it was none other than RuPaul's Drag Race star Princess Poppy. The drag queen joined fellow cast members at the glamorous event and seemingly enjoyed causing a stir.

"I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head," Poppy told Entertainment Weekly at the ceremony.

"Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible," Poppy continued.

Poppy competed on season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, which aired in early 2023, and was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. The show lost out to Welcome to Wrexham.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony aired live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

