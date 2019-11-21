It's the accident that will change everything (we think).

Following Thursday's action-packed Grey's Anatomy fall finale, which ended with a car plowing through Joe's Bar, ABC released the first official trailer for the upcoming crossover event between Grey's and its firefighter spinoff, Station 19.

The two-hour winter premiere picks up with the aftermath of the car accident that left the fates of Jackson, Richard, Ben, Captain Pruitt, Levi, Nico and the interns up in the air. As the promo reveals, most of the aforementioned characters aren't in danger (yet), but several others may not make it out alive.

This isn't just any emergency rescue effort -- this one hits close to home with the location, the victims involved and what this could mean for the future of Grey Sloan and Station 19. "Yeah, that's not good," Ben says with urgency, as Travis ribs Vic a little over her new "hot doctor lover." Watch the dramatic official teaser below.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, Jan. 23 in its new time, 9 p.m. ET/PT, as part of a two-hour crossover event with Station 19, which takes over Grey's' old time slot at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

