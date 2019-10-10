If there’s anything Grey’s Anatomy has taught us, it’s that secrets don’t last very long.

On Thursday’s episode, titled “Reunited,” newly expectant parents Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) are about to discover pretty quickly that their desire to keep their unexpected pregnancy news under wraps just a little bit longer is turning out to be harder than they thought.

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek, Link bumps into Amelia, who clearly has a lot on her mind, in the hallways of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and the two have a much-needed chat about their new bundle of joy.

“Have you told anyone?” Amelia asks Link, to which he replies, “Just Jo...”

Amelia’s look of horror and shock causes Link to immediately walk his answer back as he nervously apologizes, “Which, apparently, was very wrong and I’m very sorry.”

Confused by her reaction, he asks if something’s happened. “No, just that we’re not there yet with the telling people part,” Amelia says, just above a whisper.

But Link isn’t budging on spilling his exciting life update to his best pal, Jo, considering Amelia already broke the news to Maggie. Amelia’s annoyed look, however, brings Link back down to reality.

“I’ll just stick with 'I’m sorry,'” he quickly says, apologizing once more for added emphasis.

So, how is Amelia holding up in the early days of her pregnancy?

“Sleepy and pukey,” she admits, but Link’s response is enough to make anyone swoon. Watch ET’s exclusive sneak peek above.

Showrunner Krista Vernoffopened up to ET about Amelia’s new journey this season following her complicated pregnancy history and losing baby Christopher, something Amelia shared with Link in last week’s episode.

“I love the character of Amelia. I love her really complicated history. I love her emotional intelligence. I love her recovery and I love that she's always trying to grow and learn and expand and change and evolve as a human being. And I love throwing obstacles and growing opportunities in her path,” Vernoff said in September. “For her to have decided that she wants not to go all in with someone, but to slow-roll a relationship and to take it slow and get to know a person and do something differently than she's done before... And then for her to discover in that same episode that she is pregnant, felt messy and exciting.”

“This is a complicated, complicated thing,” she added. “They were dating and having fun and now they're taking a very different journey than the one they thought they were on.”

The episode, part of ABC’s “Cast From the Past” week, also features a reunion betweenCharmed sisters Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs, who play sisters Haylee and Heather, forced to make a difficult decision when it comes to a patient.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

