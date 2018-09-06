'Grey's Anatomy' Casts First Gay Male Surgeon

Grey's Anatomy is getting its first gay male surgeon.

Alex Landi will join the ABC drama in a recurring role as Dr. Nico Kim in season 15, ET confirms. The actor, who is half Korean and half Italian, will make his first appearance this fall, according to TVLine, who was first to report the news.

A series of LGBT characters have made their way in and out of Grey Sloan Memorial through the years. Bisexual Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) and lesbian Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), were by far the most prominent, though Callie left the show in season 12, and Arizona revealed her move to New York at the end of season 14.

During a recent interview with ET, Camilla Luddington said that she hoped fans would embrace the show's new characters.

"I hope the fans can embrace other storylines and other characters that we bring on, and Grey's continues to be something fun for them to watch," she said, after the departure of both Capshaw and Sarah Drew.

"Whenever you're going to be saying goodbye to beloved characters, the fandom will always be upset, but honestly, what that shows to me is a passion and they love them so much, and the writers did an amazing job because people are so invested in them. And that's why they feel that way," Luddington continued. "But seasons do change and I'm interested to see where season 15 goes."

Grey's Anatomy kicks off its 15th season with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

