It's about to get even more complicated on Grey's Anatomy.

Just when things seemed to be looking up for Owen and Amelia, Grey's dropped a mother of a bombshell in the season 14 finale: Teddy, Owen's ex-love, is pregnant with his baby. It's fair to assume this new development will complicate matters for Owen, Amelia and Teddy when the news does eventually come out.

"Teddy's shown up and apparently is pregnant. Amelia doesn't know at this point, so she and Owen are playing house with this teenager and this baby," Caterina Scorsone told ET's Katie Krause at the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmys party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood on Saturday. "It's all very complicated."

At the moment, neither Owen nor Amelia are aware of Teddy's pregnancy secret. (Maggie, meanwhile, has unwillingly been pulled into the middle of the drama as she is the one at Grey Sloan currently treating Teddy.) Scorsone would like to think Amelia would react to Teddy's baby news well, for Owen's sake.

"I think she'll be surprised at the very least," the 36-year-old actress said. "Amelia is a pretty complicated woman. She'll be devastated on one level but she also is a very noble person inside, so I think she'll want whatever is the best thing for Owen ultimately."

Another shocking development teased in the season 15 trailer was Meredith and DeLuca getting hot and heavy in bed. Scorsone played coy about the watercooler moment but may have offered a small hint, when asked if it was a dream. "No...," she drifted off. "I don't think I'm allowed to talk about what it is. I can't say! You're going to have to wait and see, but it's worth the wait."

As for what Grey's fans can expect from the two-hour return and beyond, Scorsone said the season -- which has been billed "The Season of Love" -- is classic Grey's Anatomy.

"Every single episode it's bring your tissues, get ready to laugh, you'll probably cry and you might think somebody is very attractive," she shared.

Grey's Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

