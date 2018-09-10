The new season of Grey's Anatomy is bringing the heat!

ABC debuted the first trailer for the long-running medical drama's upcoming 15th season on Monday, and the footage gives fans a look at some of Grey Sloan's sexiest newcomers, as well as an unexpected in-house hookup for Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) -- with one of her sister's exes?!

It sure seems that way. At the end of the trailer, which promises a two-part season premiere with "one jaw-dropping twist," Meredith seems flustered around Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) -- whom she shot down last season -- before it flashes to scenes of the two making out in bed. Is it just a dream? A hallucination? Or is it the latest in a series of incredibly complicated hookups between the medical professionals at Grey Sloan Memorial?

Speaking of, Shonda Rhimes' OG series is getting some fresh blood this year, as the trailer also shows patients swooning over the latest additions to the Grey's cast: Chris Carmack, playing the as-yet-unnamed "Ortho God," an orthopedic surgeon, and Alex Landi as Dr. Nico Kim, the series' first gay male surgeon.

When Grey's returns this fall, it will be without two of its longtime stars, Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw, who exited the ABC medical drama as April Kepner and Arizona Robbins, respectively, after nearly a decade on the show. It was also revealed that Kim Raver would be returning as a series regular, and the season 15 trailer also showcases some pregnancy drama for her character, Dr. Teddy Altman.

"The one thing that I've seen in the six seasons that I've been on the show is there's always an influx of new characters and always characters leaving. I think that it'll be interesting," Grey's star Camilla Luddington told ET in July of the upcoming season, which has been dubbed "The Season of Love." "It always changes the dynamic of each season, so it'll be interesting to see how it does change the dynamic of next season and what that means for certain characters that were especially close to those characters, like Jackson. Where does it lead his story? It'll be an interesting journey next season to see what it's like without those two characters."

Grey's Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

