It's a MerLuca moment!

Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo and Giacomo Giannioti took a moment on the set of the ABC medical drama on Monday in between takes, and it's very clear that they have a ton of fun at work. The co-stars channeled their inner dance mavens by grooving to Ariana Grande's latest bop, "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," off her new album, Thank U, Next.

"Sometimes... on set antics make you channel @arianagrande you’re welcome," Pompeo captioned the adorable video, which was filmed by her pal, Sam Hellmann.

In the video, Pompeo and Gianniotti -- whose characters, Meredith Grey and Andrew DeLuca, may have entered into a new relationship after their sexy rooftop kiss -- start off slow, with Pompeo giddily singing along to the words. But once the catchy chorus kicks off, Gianniotti joins in on the Ari love. Watch the cute video below.

Soon after the pseudo music video was posted, Grande commented on Pompeo's Instagram, and it was clear she could barely contain herself.

"HELP ME JESUS," wrote the 25-year-old singer, who won her first GRAMMY for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener on Sunday. She later posted the video to her Instagram, captioning, "guys if i’m honest ......... this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. @ellenpompeo i love u sm. i cant breathe. i’ll never be the same."

Members of the Grey's family also commented on the video, led by creator Shonda Rhimes, who wrote, "Get it!"

"Yes G!" Debbie Allen wrote, while Jake Borelli marveled at the brilliance of his co-stars' dance moves: "This might be one of the best things I've ever seen..."

Pompeo and Gianniotti's sweet on-set moment could mean good things for the future of MerLuca. The pair seemed to make huge strides in the most recent episode, when they presumably ended the love triangle between Meredith, DeLuca and fellow surgeon, Link (Chris Carmack), after sharing their first real kiss on the rooftop.

"I think DeLuca is confident with what he has to offer," he told ET earlier this month. "They spent that time in the elevator together where he revealed a lot about himself and opened up and was vulnerable, which she found beautiful and attractive that he felt safe enough to be open and vulnerable around her. I hear that that’s an attractive quality to women -- men who talk about their feelings and aren’t this iron-clad gate who don’t talk about their emotions. That’s something positive about him."

Gianniotti forecasted MerLuca's future, musing on his idea of what a first date would look like for the new couple.

“I don’t think you want to sell it too big on the first date. You kind of want to go to a place that’s quiet and intimate, where you can talk," he said. "We see each other in our clothes [scrubs] all the time and he says, ‘We need to get out of these clothes.’ And she goes, ‘Woah, what do you mean? What are you talking about?’ And he says, ‘No, I mean we need to get out of these clothes. We need to be in our own clothes outside of the hospital, where we can actually see each other as human beings and not as surgeons and as attending and resident, where we’re just equals. I think that’s what he’s eager to do."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

