'Grey’s Anatomy' Star Camilla Luddington Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Camilla Luddington is a mom of two! The 36-year-old Grey's Anatomy star has welcomed her second child with her husband, Matthew Alan, she announced on Instagram Tuesday. The newborn boy, named Lucas, joins the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Hayden.

Luddington, who first announced she was expecting her second child on Instagram in March, celebrated the news by sharing a pic of her and baby Lucas smiling from her hospital bed.

"After what felt like a year long third trimester... it finally happened!!" she gushed. "Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion 🦁 (shoutout to Leo’s!)."

In an interview with People, Luddington revealed picking her son's name was an easy decision.

"This time, we were also convinced I was having a girl again because my morning sickness was so bad, so we were already thinking of new girls' names," she said. "When we found out we were having a boy, we knew instantly he would be Lucas! His middle name is my husband's [first name], Matthew."

Amid isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Luddington admitted to the outlet that she "had more daily anxiety" with her second pregnancy than she did with her first.

"Our family has been isolating since March, which has come with its own challenges, but the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare," she said. "Once I hit 37 weeks, I was willing him to come. Our bubble feels complete now that he's here."

"Not only did I have concerns over contracting COVID and what that could potentially mean for my pregnancy, I was also worried about things like my husband not being able to be present with me during the birth," she added. "It changed a lot of the experience for me this time around. One example being Matt wasn't allowed to come to ultrasounds, so we missed out on sharing those moments together."

Among the safety precautions in place due to COVID-19 are mandatory masks mandates, which she worried would make labor even more challenging.

"It just wasn't something I had thought about and when I found out I would have to [wear a mask], I cried," she said. "I completely understood the importance of wearing one, I just dreaded it. Labor is so physically exhausting I couldn't imagine adding a mask."

Despite her fear, Luddington said she "honestly forgot" that she was wearing a mask while giving birth to her son.

"I was in labor 15-plus hours and so much else was happening that my mind was elsewhere," she said. "I didn't feel like ripping it off but I was thankful they allowed us to remove them for a short time to capture some after-birth pictures without the masks on."

As for how Hayden handled her brother's arrival, Luddington said her daughter was "giddy" after becoming an older sister.

"She would tickle my belly when I was pregnant and think she was tickling the baby. When he arrived, she was so giddy. She couldn't stop kissing his head and saying how cute he was," she said. "We were relieved, as you just never know with a toddler how they may react to things. The day we brought him home will always be one of my favorite memories ever."

