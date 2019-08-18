'Grey's Anatomy' Star Camilla Luddington Marries Matthew Alan

Congrats to Camilla Luddington!

The Grey's Anatomy star tied the knot with her longtime love, Matthew Alan, in California on Saturday, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Luddington's rep for comment.

Seventy of Luddington and Alan's closest friends and family watched the 35-year-old actress say "I do" in a gorgeous couture gown by Mira Zwilinger, People reports. The bride walked down the aisle to Temper Trap's "Sweet Disposition," 11 years after she and Alan went on their first date at a Temper Trap concert. Luddington's Grey's co-star Jessica Capshaw was in attendance.

The couple's wedding venue on the California coast is the second spot they chose to have their ceremony. During a March interview with ET, Luddington revealed that they lost their original wedding venue to the California fires last fall. Despite the setback, she and Alan were sure they wanted to make their 2-year-old daughter, Hayden, part of the big day. "Matt wants to actually walk down the aisle with Hayden," she shared.

Luddington revealed to fans in April 2017 that she had given birth to her and Alan's first child together. The pair's engagement came less than a year later, in January 2018.

The actress told ET last September that Alan, who recently starred in Hulu's Castle Rock, was a little jealous of her Grey's Anatomy character, Jo Wilson's, wedding to Alex Karev (Justin Chambers).

"It was weird. I was leaving that morning and he was like, 'Bye! Good luck with your wedding to someone else,'" she recalled. "It's very weird, [but] he's an actor too so he understands."

"What's funny is we shot our TV wedding at a place called Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, and Matt came to visit the set and he stepped on and we were like, 'Damn!'" Luddington revealed. "Because it was so gorgeous and they do weddings there and he was like, 'We could have done it here, but now you and Alex have taken it!"'

The couple even joked about trying to sneak in their on real-life wedding on the set when nobody was looking.

"The whole wedding itself was absolutely gorgeous on Grey's... I mean, we even joked about, 'Hey should we just run down the aisle and just quickly say our vows to the actor priest and be done with it?'" Luddington quipped. "... It was so gorgeous. There were definitely elements that I kind of wanted to steal for my wedding, but I shall make them both very different."

See more in the video below.

